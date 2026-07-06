The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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K. Page's avatar
K. Page
Jul 6

This is a great article explaining all the rules and regulations for the military officer and the Congressional duties and all the important issues involved.

Thanks for your time and skill in explaining it all so well!

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Nora Brown's avatar
Nora Brown
Jul 6

💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

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