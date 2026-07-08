The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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glen deardorff's avatar
glen deardorff
Jul 8

The Trump Administration is Corruption everywhere

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
Jul 8

186 days is too long to wait to admit you made a mistake! Doesn’t he check everything when it comes to large mount of money? No, this was a deliberate attempt to defraud and deceive the American people.

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