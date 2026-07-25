The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
1h

The article was excellent but did not adequately explain the importance of voluntary departure. Being able to voluntarily depart means the individual can reapply for admission to the United States at any time. Involuntary departure means the individual may face ten years or more of ineligibility for admission, with additional hurdles that an applicant for admission with no record of deportation has. Individuals faced with a deportation order are often advised to voluntarily depart before having to be deported.

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Larry Lathrop's avatar
Larry Lathrop
1h

ICE has moved from being the SA to being the SS and will eventually evolve into the Gestapo.

First they came for the Communists And I did not speak out Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists And I did not speak out Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists And I did not speak out Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews And I did not speak out Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me And there was no one left To speak out for me

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