The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
18mEdited

The President* has decided that he is the boss of EVERY employee in the Federal Government and the Democrats, the Courts and the Military seem to agree with him. The fact is, we have no leadership at all in America outside of Trump and the opposition party is fine with that. Their hunker down and wait plan is perfectly designed to allow them to do nothing.

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HulitC's avatar
HulitC
32m

Paint a granite building? How stupid is that!

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