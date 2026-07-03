The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
Jul 3Edited

While he is taking paid leave to treat his depression, he is also trading stocks to make even more money. You have to wonder just how depressed he is if he is ordering stock trades.

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Phil Burns's avatar
Phil Burns
Jul 3

The government didn't supply him with his salary or health care...THE TAX PAYERS DID!!! These hypocritical pricks can fuck right off!!! We deserve the same health care, in their case they're entitlements, that they get!!! FUCK THEM ALL ESPECIALLY MAGA AND CONSERVATIVE DEMOCRATS!!!

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