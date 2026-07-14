The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Janelle Rolstad's avatar
Janelle Rolstad
2d

Great article! I agree, except would make one comment: the elderly are actually not represented, either. Though the people in power are often elderly, they are also wealthy and don’t need to worry about the cost of health care, the cost of housing, etc. They do not have life experience of the needs of the vast majority of the elderly in America. More and more they are representing only the needs and desires of the ultra wealthy.

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K. Page's avatar
K. Page
2d

Another great article hitting all the points we need to understand and work on! Thanks so much!

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