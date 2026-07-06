The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Before Theodore Roosevelt became courage

A new This American Character episode about fear, breath, and the courage we build.
Tony Michaels's avatar
Tony Michaels
Jul 06, 2026

Hey folks,

No live show today — just a new episode of This American Character.

This one is about Theodore Roosevelt before he became the symbol of courage most Americans remember.

Before the Rough Rider, before the presidency, before the “strenuous life,” he was a sickly little boy fighting for the next breath.

Watch it here:

And for America’s 250th, I’m bringing back the 25% off discount for paid subscriptions.

Paid subscribers help us keep building the archive: Opening Arguments, American Character stories, articles, historical quote memes, and the work of teaching citizenship through character.

Stay free,

Tony Michaels

Save 25% and Support the Archive

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