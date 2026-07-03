Tomorrow, we’ll celebrate the birth of the United States.
Today, I’d like to do something a little different.
Instead of our usual Opening Argument, I want to share the very first episode of a new series called This American Character.
It’s a series built around a simple idea:
History remembers great Americans.
But character is built long before history remembers their names.
Our first story is about a young man who desperately wanted someone to tell him he belonged.
Long before he refused a crown...
He sought the approval of a king.
That forgotten disappointment helped shape the man who would one day help shape a nation.
I hope you’ll take five minutes, close your eyes, imagine the story, and enjoy the very first episode.
▶️ Watch Episode #1: Before America Knew His Name
As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, I also wanted to say thank you.
For a limited time, I’m offering 25% off an annual subscription to The Coffman Chronicle for both new and returning subscribers.
If you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid member—or coming back—this is a great time to join us as we head toward America’s semiquincentennial together.
Thank you for reading, for listening, and for believing that America’s story is still worth telling.
Happy Independence Day.
Stay free,
Tony Michaels