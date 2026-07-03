Tomorrow, we’ll celebrate the birth of the United States.

Today, I’d like to do something a little different.

Instead of our usual Opening Argument, I want to share the very first episode of a new series called This American Character.

It’s a series built around a simple idea:

History remembers great Americans.

But character is built long before history remembers their names.

Our first story is about a young man who desperately wanted someone to tell him he belonged.

Long before he refused a crown...

He sought the approval of a king.

That forgotten disappointment helped shape the man who would one day help shape a nation.

I hope you’ll take five minutes, close your eyes, imagine the story, and enjoy the very first episode.

▶️ Watch Episode #1: Before America Knew His Name

As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, I also wanted to say thank you.

For a limited time, I’m offering 25% off an annual subscription to The Coffman Chronicle for both new and returning subscribers.

If you’ve been thinking about becoming a paid member—or coming back—this is a great time to join us as we head toward America’s semiquincentennial together.

Claim your 25% anniversary discount

Thank you for reading, for listening, and for believing that America’s story is still worth telling.

Happy Independence Day.

Stay free,

Tony Michaels

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