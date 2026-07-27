The Story That Made Me a Storyteller

Some stories never really leave us.

They disappear for years...

Then one day they quietly come wandering back into our lives.

This week’s story is one of mine.

When I was a teenager on a family vacation in Colorado, I heard a storyteller named Scotty Vaughn perform Rindercella, a classic story written by Archie Campbell of Hee Haw.

I didn’t know it then...

But that evening would quietly shape the storyteller I would become.

Looking back now...

I don’t think I brought that story home.

I think...

It brought me.

I hope you’ll spend a few minutes with me today.

I’d love to hear from you.

What’s one story you’ve been carrying all these years?

Maybe it came from a grandparent.

Maybe it happened in your hometown.

Maybe it was an ordinary moment no one else remembers.

But you do.

Share it in the comments.

Some of the best stories we’ll ever tell may begin with one of yours.

Thank you for walking this road with me.

I’ll see you...

...along the way.

— Tony

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