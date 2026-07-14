A Letter from Tony: This Isn’t Goodbye

For years, I thought I was building a podcast.

I was wrong.

I was building a body of work.

I was building a community.

And somewhere along the way, I was beginning to understand what I am actually supposed to do with all of it.

The Tony Michaels Podcast is going to take a break.

I know that sentence may sound like an ending, but it doesn’t feel like one to me.

It feels like the first honest step toward what comes next.

For years, many of you have watched the show, listened to the podcast, read my work, shared it with friends, argued with me, laughed with me, and supported me when I wasn’t always certain where any of this was going.

You gave me the room to find my voice.

And I think I have finally found it.

I want to tell American stories.

I want to talk about citizenship, liberty, dignity, work, power, and the responsibility we inherit when we call ourselves Americans.

I want to create work that lasts longer than the news cycle.

That doesn’t mean I’m disappearing.

It doesn’t mean I’m walking away from the fight.

It means I am getting clearer about the work.

I recorded a short video explaining where I am, what is changing, and what I believe we have been building together all along.

Thank you for being here.

Thank you for giving me your time.

And thank you for trusting me enough to come along for whatever happens next.

This isn’t goodbye.

It’s Day One.

Tony

Stay free.