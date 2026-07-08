The Foreman Looked Away

Hey folks,

I wasn’t able to stream live today, so instead of the full show, I’m sending you today’s Opening Argument.

This one starts on a factory floor.

A man named Mike has followed the same safety rules every morning for twenty-three years. Safety glasses. Earplugs. Hard hat. Not because someone is watching, but because the rules are supposed to protect everybody.

Then one morning, someone connected walks right past the safety rack.

And the foreman sees it.

But says nothing.

That’s where the lesson begins.

Because a republic can survive hard rules. What it cannot survive is selective rules.

When the law applies to ordinary people but becomes negotiable for the powerful, trust does not just weaken in government. It weakens in citizenship itself.

You can watch today’s Opening Argument here:

And since I couldn’t bring you the full live show today, I want to make sure you still get something useful out of this send.

For a limited time, you can get 25% off a paid subscription to The Coffman Chronicle.

Paid subscribers get the full show, deeper analysis, the archive, and the work we’re building around citizenship, constitutional government, and a square deal for working Americans.

Save 25% and Support the Archive

Thanks for sticking with me. We’ll be back live soon.

Stay free,

Tony Michaels