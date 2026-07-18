The Things We Carry

A few days ago, I finished another one of these stories.

I wrote it. Recorded it. Edited it. Watched it back.

Then I hit publish and walked away feeling like a million bucks—even though nobody had watched it yet.

I couldn’t understand why it felt so different.

Then I remembered that old pocket watch.

It had stopped keeping time years before, but it had never stopped carrying stories.

And I realized that may be what I have been trying to build all along.

Not another podcast.

Not another YouTube channel.

A place where stories are made to be carried.

Now, Five Minutes in America is beginning to leave the porch.

We have reached an agreement to begin taking these stories to radio. A two-minute edition will be built to travel through radio and across the internet, but the complete five-minute story will remain the heart of everything we do.

The larger dream is to build a living library of American stories—stories about our people, our history, our character, our failures, and our responsibilities to one another. Stories that can be heard today and still mean something years from now.

Paid members of The Coffman Chronicle will hear every complete story before it airs anywhere else.

And those who choose the Founding Member option will be recognized as the people who stepped forward and helped bring Five Minutes in America to life from the beginning.

TAKE A FRONT-ROW SEAT

Already a paid or Founding Member? Your seat is waiting. Thank you for making this work possible.

Somebody carried a story until they handed it to me.

Now, together, we get to carry the next one forward.

Tony

Stay free.