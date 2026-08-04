The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
1h

It’s gaudy and tacky, and have they considered what would happen in a hurricane?

A monument like that I supposed to honor people who have died, and so far, The Fapweasel (Trump) is very much alive.

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