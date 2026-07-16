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Ron Johnson Set to Lead Senate Budget Committee as GOP Weighs Voting Bill Push
U.S.
53 mins ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
Todd Blanche Hearing Tests DOJ Trust as Epstein Files and Trump Settlement Face Scrutiny
Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general became a direct test of whether senators trust him to lead the Justice Department while…
2 hrs ago
•
Team Coffman Chronicle
Russia Reroutes Grain Exports After Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Sea of Azov Shipping
Ukraine’s drone campaign in the Sea of Azov is forcing Russia into a new maritime crisis, with shipping restrictions threatening a route that handles…
3 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
When Accountability Becomes a National Emergency
The United States may reject the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction. That does not give the president the right to use emergency power to…
3 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
40
4
8
Massive Great White Shark Contender Draws Attention After New Atlantic Tracking Signal
A massive great white shark named Contender is drawing renewed attention after a tracking signal put the OCEARCH tagged predator back in the Atlantic…
4 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ Lawsuit Seeking New Mexico Voter Data
A federal judge dismissed the Department of Justice’s lawsuit seeking New Mexico’s unredacted voter registration data, handing state officials a major…
17 hrs ago
•
Team Coffman Chronicle
1
NASA Webb and ESO Confirm Hidden Beta Pictoris Planet After Years in Telescope Data
Astronomers have confirmed a faint new planet orbiting Beta Pictoris, a young star system about 63 light years from Earth, after the world spent years…
18 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
1
1
Gus the T. rex Sells for Record $50.1 Million as Scientists Push for Public Access
A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton nicknamed Gus sold for $50.1 million at Sotheby’s, setting a new auction record for a dinosaur fossil and immediately…
19 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
2
2
Trump Pays E. Jean Carroll More Than $5.6 Million After Civil Judgment
E.
20 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
1
Elon Musk Faces Wisconsin Prosecutor Review Over $1 Million Voter Payments
Wisconsin election officials have referred complaints involving Elon Musk’s $1 million voter payments to the Brown County district attorney after…
21 hrs ago
•
Team Coffman Chronicle
Judge Rules Trump IRS Lawsuit Was Filed for Improper Purpose
A federal judge in Florida ruled that President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS was filed for an improper purpose, finding that the case was used…
22 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
Buttigieg Keeps 2028 Door Open in Iowa as Democrats Focus on Midterm Races
Pete Buttigieg left the door open to a 2028 presidential campaign during a return to Iowa, reviving speculation about his next move while insisting his…
23 hrs ago
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Team Coffman Chronicle
© 2026 Tony Michaels
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