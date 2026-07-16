The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Ron Johnson Set to Lead Senate Budget Committee as GOP Weighs Voting Bill Push
U.S.
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Todd Blanche Hearing Tests DOJ Trust as Epstein Files and Trump Settlement Face Scrutiny
Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general became a direct test of whether senators trust him to lead the Justice Department while…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Russia Reroutes Grain Exports After Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Sea of Azov Shipping
Ukraine’s drone campaign in the Sea of Azov is forcing Russia into a new maritime crisis, with shipping restrictions threatening a route that handles…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
When Accountability Becomes a National Emergency
The United States may reject the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction. That does not give the president the right to use emergency power to…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Massive Great White Shark Contender Draws Attention After New Atlantic Tracking Signal
A massive great white shark named Contender is drawing renewed attention after a tracking signal put the OCEARCH tagged predator back in the Atlantic…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Federal Judge Dismisses DOJ Lawsuit Seeking New Mexico Voter Data
A federal judge dismissed the Department of Justice’s lawsuit seeking New Mexico’s unredacted voter registration data, handing state officials a major…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
NASA Webb and ESO Confirm Hidden Beta Pictoris Planet After Years in Telescope Data
Astronomers have confirmed a faint new planet orbiting Beta Pictoris, a young star system about 63 light years from Earth, after the world spent years…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Gus the T. rex Sells for Record $50.1 Million as Scientists Push for Public Access
A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton nicknamed Gus sold for $50.1 million at Sotheby’s, setting a new auction record for a dinosaur fossil and immediately…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Trump Pays E. Jean Carroll More Than $5.6 Million After Civil Judgment
E.
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Elon Musk Faces Wisconsin Prosecutor Review Over $1 Million Voter Payments
Wisconsin election officials have referred complaints involving Elon Musk’s $1 million voter payments to the Brown County district attorney after…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Judge Rules Trump IRS Lawsuit Was Filed for Improper Purpose
A federal judge in Florida ruled that President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS was filed for an improper purpose, finding that the case was used…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
Buttigieg Keeps 2028 Door Open in Iowa as Democrats Focus on Midterm Races
Pete Buttigieg left the door open to a 2028 presidential campaign during a return to Iowa, reviving speculation about his next move while insisting his…
  Team Coffman Chronicle
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